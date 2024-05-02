Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $385.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $415.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

