Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

CSL stock opened at $385.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $415.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.78 and a 200-day moving average of $322.80.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

