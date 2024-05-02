Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Stories

