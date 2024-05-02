Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $4,771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $4,771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,144.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,883 shares of company stock worth $23,778,678. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

