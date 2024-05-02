Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,908 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,451. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

