Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7 %

MDLZ opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.