Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 3,173 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

TXN traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $175.02. 1,942,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,920. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

