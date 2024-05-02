Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

