Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.4 %

WTW opened at $254.70 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its 200-day moving average is $252.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

