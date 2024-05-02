Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

