Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

