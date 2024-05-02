Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

