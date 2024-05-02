Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

