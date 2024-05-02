Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

