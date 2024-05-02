Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

