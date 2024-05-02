Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 175,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

