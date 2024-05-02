Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.85 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

