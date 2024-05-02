Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $235.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

