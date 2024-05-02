Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOP. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of XOP opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $115.89 and a 12 month high of $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
