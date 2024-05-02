Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 17,808 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

