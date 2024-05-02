Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 427 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,846,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

