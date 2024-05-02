Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

