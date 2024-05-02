Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 7,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Insider Activity

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

