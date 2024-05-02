Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 680.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

