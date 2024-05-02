Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $261,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

