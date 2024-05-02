Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $376,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

NURE opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

