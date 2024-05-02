Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 65,418 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 65,418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 133,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $114.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

