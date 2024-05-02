Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,952 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

View Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $254.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.26. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.