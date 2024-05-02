Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 96,199 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,199 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,197 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

