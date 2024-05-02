Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $318.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $165.24 and a twelve month high of $333.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

