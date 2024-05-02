Casper Hits Market Cap of $358.26 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Casper has a market cap of $358.26 million and $8.73 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,571,982,821 coins and its circulating supply is 11,979,742,954 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,571,355,605 with 11,979,145,285 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02934978 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,518,113.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

