Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

