Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celularity stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,928 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Celularity worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Celularity has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

