Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Issues Earnings Results

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CPAC opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for about 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.