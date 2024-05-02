Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after buying an additional 2,156,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 566,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 151,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

