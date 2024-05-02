Certuity LLC Buys Shares of 6,048 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

