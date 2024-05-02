Certuity LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after buying an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

