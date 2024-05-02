Certuity LLC Invests $275,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

