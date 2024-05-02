Certuity LLC Invests $385,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Centene Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

