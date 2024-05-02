Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

