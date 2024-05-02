Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

UFPI opened at $113.00 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

