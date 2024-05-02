Certuity LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 141,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

