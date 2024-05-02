Certuity LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

