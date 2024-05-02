Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

CHTR stock opened at $259.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.16 and a 200 day moving average of $343.46. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.