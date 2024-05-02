Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 600,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,240. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

