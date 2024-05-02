Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,097,000 after buying an additional 1,230,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,822,000 after buying an additional 923,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.41. 1,623,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,441. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.74.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

