Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Alana K. Knowles Sells 2,800 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chevron

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

