Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix Price Performance

CMRX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

