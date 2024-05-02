Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 27,920,000 shares. Approximately 27.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

