City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.
City Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $4.55 on Thursday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.
City Developments Company Profile
