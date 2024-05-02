City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.

City Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $4.55 on Thursday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

